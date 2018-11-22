Border town invaded by Pancho Villa rejecting talk of troops

In this Oct. 3, 2018 photo, the historic railroad station in Columbus, N.M. once targeted by Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa sits in the middle of town. The small New Mexico village is rejecting talk of a wall and troops while embracing its legacy along the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis last week cited Villa’s 1916 raid of Columbus, New Mexico, as an example for why President Donald Trump was deploying active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. Russell Contreras AP Photo