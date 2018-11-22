Olympic referendum: Shall it be “Taiwan” or “Chinese Taipei”

In this Nov. 3, 2018, photo, supporters hold hands and a flag with the words “Taiwan Taipei” during a rally for a referendum asking if national teams, including ones for the Olympics, should go by the name “Taiwan Taipei” instead of “Chinese Taipei” in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan will vote on a referendum this month asking if the self-ruled island should compete as “Taiwan” instead of the present “Chinese Taipei.” This would include the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The controversial referendum has angered China, which sees Taiwan as a breakaway province. Chiang Ying-ying AP Photo