AP PHOTOS: Russians keep alive winter boots tradition

In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, a pair of designer valenki, traditional Russian footwear, are displayed in Moscow, Russia. As freezing temperatures are setting in, Russians are rediscovering the old winter staple: traditional felt boots called valenki. Valenki are traditional winter footwear in Russia, prized for their ability to endure frosty conditions and a dry winter, which is typical for most of the country. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo