Prison inmate death after run-in with staff ruled homicide

This undated photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows Larry Earvin, a former inmate at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt Sterling, Ill. Ervian died in May from blunt trauma to the chest and abdomen following an “altercation with correctional staff,” according to the death certificate from Clinton County in southern Illinois. The death has been ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy obtained by The Associated Press. (Illinois Department of Corrections via AP) AP