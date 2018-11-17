New president replaces autocratic leader in the Maldives

President elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, left, stands to take oath of office, administered by Chief Justice Dr Ahmed Abdulla Didi, right, in Male, Maldives, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Thousands of people cheered Solih, from the Maldivian Democratic Party, at a swearing-in ceremony Saturday in a soccer stadium chosen to accommodate a large number of his supporters. Mohamed Sharuhaan AP Photo