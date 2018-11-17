Experts weigh the record of Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge tribunal

In this photo released by the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia, Khieu Samphan, foreground, former Khmer Rouge head of state, stands at thea dock in a court room during a hearing at the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. A U.N.-backed tribunal in Cambodia on Friday convicted the two most senior surviving leaders of the country’s former Khmer Rouge regime of genocide and other crimes against humanity, sentencing them to life in prison.

Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia via AP Nhet Sok Heng