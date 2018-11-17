Political ‘veteran’ at age 36 eyed for Trump chief of staff

Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Nick Ayers, center, arrives for a news conference with President Donald Trump and Republican congressmen after participating in a Congressional Republican Leadership Retreat at Camp David, Md., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. A seasoned campaign veteran at age 36, Ayers is emerging as a leading contender to replace White House chief of staff John Kelly, whose departure has long been the subject of speculation. Andrew Harnik AP Photo