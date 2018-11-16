Key facts about APEC host Papua New Guinea

A performer in traditional clothing and makeup waits for the start of a welcome ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. The largely undeveloped South Pacific nation of more than 8 million mostly subsistence farmers hopes the rare world attention generated by its hosting of the Asia Pacific Economic Economic Cooperation meetings will highlight its potential and draw more investors and aid. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo