Utah judge rejects US Rep. Mia Love’s bid to stop vote count

Robert P. Harrington, seated in background, who represents Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love’s lawsuit, looks on as Deputy Salt Lake County attorney Bridget K. Romano, foreground, speaks in Third District Court, Thursday Nov. 15, 2018, in West Jordan, Utah. A Utah judge has reserved a decision on a lawsuit in a tight House race filed by a Republican incumbent who is seeking to halt vote counting in a Democratic-leaning county that’s key to the outcome. Judge James Gardner heard arguments Thursday in the lawsuit filed by U.S. Rep Mia Love, but ended the hearing without making a ruling. Rick Bowmer, Pool AP Photo