Missing zoo meerkat case solved with 3 charged in Australia

In this Sept. 21, 2018 photo released by Perth Zoo, a baby meerkat is checked by Perth Zoo staff after it was found at a property 130 kilometers (80 miles) away, in the town of Beverley. A man who claims he “fell in love” with a meerkat pup has been fined $4,000 in a Perth court, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 after pleading guilty to stealing the animal from its enclosure at Perth Zoo in September. (Perth Zoo via AP) AP