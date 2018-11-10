Ex-IS captive says son died in her lap from militant fire

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, women and children who were rescued from the Islamic State group in the Hamima area east of the historic town of Palmyra, after they arrived to the southern province of Sweida, Syria, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Islamic State group militants shot and killed two children during an operation to liberate a group of hostages from southern Syria that were being held by the extremist group since July, a father and activists said Friday. (SANA via AP) AP