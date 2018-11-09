2 killed children among liberated Syrian hostages held by IS

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows women and children who has been liberated from the Islamic State group in the Hamima area east of the historic town of Palmyra, Syria, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Syrian troops have liberated 19 women and children hostages held by the Islamic State group since July in a military operation in the country’s center, ending a crisis that has stunned Syria’s Druze minority, state media reported today. (SANA via AP) AP