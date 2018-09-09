The Latest: Serbia leader seeks to build trust in Kosovo

In this photograph made available by the Serbian Presidency, a Kosovo police officer speaks to Serbia’s president Aleksandar Vucic, left, to say he cannot continue his trip to the village of Banje due to roadblocks, in Zubin Potok, Kosovo, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. Kosovo Albanians burned tires and blocked roads with wooden logs, trucks and heavy machinery on a planned route by Serbia’s president who is visiting Serbs in the former Serbian province.(Serbian Presidency via AP)