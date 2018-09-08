Germany’s Merkel in Macedonia before referendum on name deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, is welcomed by Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev upon her arrival at the government building in Skopje, Macedonia, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived to Macedonia Saturday, three weeks before the referendum for Macedonia’s deal with neighboring Greece to change the country’s name to “North Macedonia” that would facilitate country’s EU and NATO accession. Boris Grdanoski AP Photo