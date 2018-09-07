US Defense secretary makes surprise visit to war-weary Kabul

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, left, drinks water as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, makes his statement after the so called “2+2” meeting in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Pompeo and Mattis held long-delayed talks Thursday with top Indian officials, looking to shore up the alliance with one of Washington’s top regional partners. Manish Swarup AP Photo