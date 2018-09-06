California city’s SWAT team shoots, kills man in backyard

A police vehicle blocks the road leading to the scene where a man was shot and killed by Sacramento Police Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Responding to a 911 call of a masked man carrying a gun, a SWAT team located the man in a backyard and two officers opened fire. Police say a gun was found next to the man, but it is unclear if he pointed it at officers or fired at them. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo