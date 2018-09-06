Man accused of killing pregnant teacher found dead in cell

FILE - This undated booking photo released by the Montgomery County Department of Police shows Tyler Tessier, who was arrested Sept. 13, 2017, in Montgomery County, Md., on murder chargers. Tessier, accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day his trial’s opening statements were scheduled to begin. Jail officials said in a statement that Tessier apparently hanged himself with a bedsheet early Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen’s body was found in a shallow grave. (Montgomery County Department via AP, File) AP