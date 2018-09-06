Senator asks court to declare Duterte arrest order illegal

Philippine opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV gestures during a news conference as he continues to be holed up in the Philippine Senate Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. Senator Trillanes, who is the president’s fiercest critic in Congress has remained holed up in the Senate to avoid what he considers an illegal arrest after the president voided his amnesty as a rebel military officer. Also on Wednesday, Trillanes IV told reporters his lawyers would file a petition to the Supreme Court to challenge the legality of President Rodrigo Duterte’s proclamation voiding his 2011 amnesty for taking part in failed coup attempts years ago. Bullit Marquez AP Photo