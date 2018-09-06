FILE - In this Tuesday May 30, 2017 file photo, a South Sudanese soldier, center, walks from a prison van to attend his trial accused of a horrific attack on foreign aid workers in the Terrain hotel compound, at the court in the capital Juba, South Sudan. The verdict and sentencing for 11 South Sudan soldiers accused of gang raping foreign aid workers and murdering a local journalist during the country’s five-year civil war are due to be announced Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
FILE - In this Tuesday May 30, 2017 file photo, a South Sudanese soldier, center, walks from a prison van to attend his trial accused of a horrific attack on foreign aid workers in the Terrain hotel compound, at the court in the capital Juba, South Sudan. The verdict and sentencing for 11 South Sudan soldiers accused of gang raping foreign aid workers and murdering a local journalist during the country’s five-year civil war are due to be announced Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Bullen Chol, File AP Photo
S Sudan judge rules on 11 troops charged with rape, murder

The Associated Press

September 06, 2018 04:07 AM

JUBA, South Sudan

A military judge in South Sudan finds 11 soldiers guilty of rape and murder during a rampage in the capital two years ago.

Brigadier General Knight Briano is saying what specific crimes each soldier is found guilty of and their sentences.

He is delivering his judgment before a group of diplomats, aid workers and officials who have filled the military courtroom Thursday to hear the ruling.

The charges stem from the attacks in the Terrain Hotel in Juba in 2016, when dozens of soldiers broke into the compound, killed a local journalist and gang-raped five international aid workers while U.N. peacekeepers nearby did not respond to pleas for help.

If convicted of rape, soldiers could face up to 14 years in prison and if convicted of murder they could be sentenced to death. All the defendants have pleaded not guilty.

