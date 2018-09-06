NFL stadiums serving up much more than hot dogs, burgers

In a photo taken Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, a serving of “drummies” is on display at the Fat Rooster restaurant at MetLife Stadium prior to an NFL preseason football game between the New York Jets and the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. With the start of the NFL season, teams hit the field trying to show just how much they’ve improved. In the stands, the pressure is just as intense when it comes to feeding fans. Chefs spend weeks and months each offseason scheming up tasty new dishes to help lure people away from their couches and big-screen televisions into NFL stadiums and up to concession stands. Dennis Waszak AP Photo