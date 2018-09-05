World criticism doesn’t have Suu Kyi or Myanmar on the ropes

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during an election campaign rally of her National League for Democracy party for upcoming general election in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar’s government looks as if it’s under siege from an international community concerned about the condition of its nascent democracy, with widespread calls for a genocide tribunal to hold its military to account for brutal treatment of its Muslim Rohingya minority. Khin Maung Win, File AP Photo