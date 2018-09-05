Tension mounts in Catalonia over separatists’ yellow ribbons

A volunteer removes yellow ribbons placed on a fence by Catalan separatists in support of Catalonian politicians who have been jailed on charges of sedition, in Premia del Mar, near Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A twisted strip of cheap yellow plastic has become the biggest weapon in the fight between Catalonia’s separatists and those who want to protect the integrity of northeastern Spain. The ribbon is a symbol of protest for the imprisonment of nine high-profile separatist leaders while they await trial, but the littering of public space with them has given life a counter movement of self-appointed “cleaning brigades.” Emilio Morenatti AP Photo