For US diplomacy, special envoys make a comeback

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2009, file photo, then-U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Zalmay Khalilzad, speaks to reporters at United Nations headquarters. The Trump administration, which initially steered away from appointing high-level diplomats to focus on particular world trouble spots, is now embracing special envoys. It announced Tuesday that Bush-era ambassador Khalilzad will run U.S. efforts for an Afghan-Taliban peace process to end the 17-year war. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo