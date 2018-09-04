North Korean parade a tricky prelude to inter-Korean summit

FILE- in this April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in raise their hands after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. As North Korea prepares for a massive parade Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding, worry is rising in South Korea that a tentative detente is slipping away. Senior Chinese official Li Zhanshu will also attend the parade, which would underscore China’s role as an important player in efforts to solve the nuclear crisis. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)
FILE- in this April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in raise their hands after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. As North Korea prepares for a massive parade Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding, worry is rising in South Korea that a tentative detente is slipping away. Senior Chinese official Li Zhanshu will also attend the parade, which would underscore China’s role as an important player in efforts to solve the nuclear crisis. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)
FILE- in this April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in raise their hands after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. As North Korea prepares for a massive parade Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding, worry is rising in South Korea that a tentative detente is slipping away. Senior Chinese official Li Zhanshu will also attend the parade, which would underscore China’s role as an important player in efforts to solve the nuclear crisis. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)

Nation & World

North Korean parade a tricky prelude to inter-Korean summit

The Associated Press

September 04, 2018 09:53 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

As North Korea prepares for a massive parade Sunday, worry is rising in South Korea that a tentative, hard-won detente is starting to slip away.

North Korea will use the celebration for the 70th anniversary of its national founding to glorify Kim Jong Un as a leader who's standing up for a powerful nation surrounded by enemies.

Senior Chinese official Li Zhanshu will also attend the parade, which would underscore China's role as an important player in efforts to solve the nuclear crisis. That's a role South Korean President Moon Jae-in covets, and a key reason why pressure will be intense when he goes to North Korea this month to meet with Kim.

  Comments  