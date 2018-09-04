Wives of convicted Myanmar reporters shocked by sentences

Than Zaw Aung, right, a lawyer of two Reuters journalists, talks to journalists during a press briefing together with Pan Ei Mon, second left, wife of Reuters journalist Wa Lone, Chit Su Win, second right, wife of Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, and Khin Maung Zaw, left, a lawyer of two Reuters journalists, at a hotel Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison Monday on charges of illegal possession of official documents, a ruling met with international condemnation that will add to outrage over the military’s human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims. Thein Zaw AP Photo