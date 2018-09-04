5 residents of New Mexico compound face firearms charges

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo defendant Siraj Ibn Wahhaj sits in court in Taos, N.M., during a detention hearing. Federal prosecutors say the FBI has arrested five former residents, including Wahhaj, of a ramshackle compound in northern New Mexico on firearms and conspiracy charges as local prosecutors dropped charges in the death of a 3-year-old boy at the property. Taos County District Attorney Donald Gallegos said Friday, Aug. 31, his office will now seek grand jury indictments involving the death. The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, File Roberto E. Rosales