Demonstrators shout during a far-right protest in Chemnitz, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 after a man died and two others were injured in an altercation between several people of “various nationalities” in the eastern German city of Chemnitz on Sunday.
Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

September 01, 2018 04:40 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes Meghan McCain mourning her father, Sen. John McCain; protests in Germany and North Carolina; and a costumed participant at a baroque festival in Germany.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Aug. 25-31, 2018.

