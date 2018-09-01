Papadopoulos: Trump ‘nodded’ at suggestion of Putin meeting

FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. Lawyers for George Papadopoulos are seeking probation, saying the foreign policy adviser misled agents during a January 2017 interview not to harm an investigation but rather to “save his professional aspirations and preserve a perhaps misguided loyalty to his master.” Papadopoulos is a pivotal figure in special counsel Mueller’s investigation as the first Trump campaign aide to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo