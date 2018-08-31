FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and member of Michigan State’s sports medicine staff, sits in court during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University said Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, that the NCAA has cleared it of any rules violations in the Nassar sexual-assault scandal. Nassar pleaded guilty to assaulting girls and women while working as a campus sports doctor for Michigan State athletes and gymnasts in the region.
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and member of Michigan State’s sports medicine staff, sits in court during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University said Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, that the NCAA has cleared it of any rules violations in the Nassar sexual-assault scandal. Nassar pleaded guilty to assaulting girls and women while working as a campus sports doctor for Michigan State athletes and gymnasts in the region. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and member of Michigan State’s sports medicine staff, sits in court during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University said Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, that the NCAA has cleared it of any rules violations in the Nassar sexual-assault scandal. Nassar pleaded guilty to assaulting girls and women while working as a campus sports doctor for Michigan State athletes and gymnasts in the region. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo

Nation & World

New USOC CEO calls for another shakeup at USA Gymnastics

By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer

August 31, 2018 10:26 PM

DENVER

The new CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee is calling for another shakeup in the leadership at USA Gymnastics in the wake of the Larry Nassar sex-abuse scandal.

Sarah Hirshland sent out a statement shortly after the gymnastics federation fired Mary Lee Tracy on Friday, only three days after it hired her as elite program coordinator. Hirshland said the federation's activity was disappointing, and a clear sign 'the organization is struggling to manage its obligations effectively."

Hirshland said the USOC will discuss possible changes with the USA Gymnastics board over the weekend.

It likely spells trouble for Kerry Perry, who took over as president of USA Gymnastics in November 2017. Perry has made very few public statements, and has had trouble gathering support in the gymnastics community, since taking over as part of a USOC-directed turnover of the federation's board and senior management.

  Comments  