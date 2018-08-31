Catholics in Australia won’t make priests report confessions

Australian Catholic Bishops Conference President Archbishop Mark Coleridge speaks to the media alongside Catholic Religious Australia President Sister Monica Cavanagh, right, during a press conference in response to the child abuse royal commission’s recommendations in Sydney, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. The Catholic Church in Australia on Friday rejected a recommendation by a government inquiry that priests be required to report evidence of child sex abuse disclosed in the confessional. The recommendation that priests be prosecuted for failing to report evidence of pedophilia heard in the confessional was a key finding in December of Australia’s Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. AAP Image via AP Peter Rae