The Latest: Prosecutors say soldier mulled Hawaii shootings

FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Clifford Kang, father of soldier Ikaika Kang, poses with a 2001 photo of his son in Kailua, Hawaii. Ikaika Kang is set to plead guilty Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, as charged in an indictment last year, defense attorney Birney Bervar said. He is agreeing to a 25-year sentence for charges that could have put him in prison for life. Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, File Bruce Asato