Pakistani Islamists rally against anti-Islam cartoon contest

Supporters of an Islamic seminary ‘Jamia Naeemia’ take part in a demonstration in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, condemning a cartoon contest planned by Geert Wilders, a Dutch parliamentarian. Members of a Pakistani Islamist group that made surprising gains in last month’s national elections rallied against Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders, who plans to hold a Prophet Muhammad cartoon competition in November. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo