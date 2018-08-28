In Spain, renewed efforts to appease victims of dictatorship

A skull with other bones of a victim’s body is classified by anthropologists following an exhumation of a mass grave at the cemetery of Paterna, near Valencia, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Archaeologists unearth the remains of some of the 100 people believed to have been executed by the Franco regime near Valencia at the end of Spain’s Civil War eight decades ago. The process of exhuming some 130,000 victims from Civil War-era mass graves scattered across the country is gaining momentum under the new center-left government. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo