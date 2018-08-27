Catholic priest says life in danger for criticizing Duterte

FILE - In this May 13, 2016, file photo, Filipino Catholic priest Father Amado Picardal gestures during an interview at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines office in Manila, Philippines. Picardal, who is one of the earliest critics of the Philippine president’s deadly crackdown on drugs, has gone into hiding due to what he says were signs that he’s being targeted by motorcycle-riding hitmen. Aaron Favila, File AP Photo