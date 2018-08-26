Retired Phoenix Bishop Thomas O’Brien dies at 82

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2004 file photo, Catholic Bishop Thomas O’Brien appears in a Phoenix courtroom during his trial on hit-and-run charges. Officials with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix say O’Brien, now retired, died Sunday morning, Aug. 26, 2018, from ongoing health complications related to Parkinson’s disease at age 82. O’Brien served as bishop of the diocese in Arizona’s most populous city from 1982 to 2003. His tenure ended with his admission of a cover-up involving child-abuse by diocesan priests and his arrest in a fatal hit-and-run accident. Arizona Republic, Pool, File Jack Kurtz