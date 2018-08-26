McCain on his time as POW: ‘I fell in love with my country’

FILE - In this March 14, 1973, file photo, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. John McCain, center, is escorted by Lt. Cmdr. Jay Coupe Jr., to Hanoi, Vietnam’s Gia Lam Airport, after McCain was released from captivity. An aide says that McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. Horst Faas, File AP Photo