5 still critical after Bulgarian bus crash that killed 16

In this handout photo provided by the Bulgarian Interior Ministry, a view of a bus that crashed and overturned, near the town of Svoge, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Bulgaria’s health minister says a tourist bus has flipped over on a highway near Sofia, the capital, killing at least 15 people and leaving 27 others injured. Police said a bus carrying tourists on a weekend trip to a nearby resort overturned and then fell down a side road 20 meters (66 feet) below the highway. (Bulgarian Interior Ministry via AP)