Jailed ex-Cambodian opposition lawmaker pardoned by king

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2016, file photo, Cambodia’s opposition lawmaker Um Sam An is escorted by prison security guards upon his arrival at Supreme Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The former Cambodian opposition lawmaker who has been a strong critic of the government’s handling of demarcating the border with neighboring Vietnam has been pardoned by the country’s king. Um Sam An, a member of the now-dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, was sentenced in October 2016 to 2 1/2 years in prison for making comments on the politically sensitive topic and implying that Prime Minister Hun Sen’s government failed to counter land encroachment by Vietnam, Cambodia’s traditional enemy. Heng Sinith AP Photo