Zimbabwe opposition rejects ruling and ‘false’ inauguration

Supporters of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrate in Harare, Friday, August, 24, 2018. Zimbabwe’s constitutional court on Friday unanimously upheld Mnangagwa’s narrow victory in last month’s historic election after the opposition alleged vote-rigging, saying “sufficient and credible evidence” had not been produced. That means the inauguration will be held within 48 hours, likely on Sunday, as Zimbabwe moves into a new era after Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo