In a single Pennsylvania parish, 5 priests accused of abuse

This Aug. 22, 2018 photo shows St. Therese’s Church in Shavertown, Pa. , is seen in this Aug. 22, 2018 photo. A grand jury report on sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy in Pennsylvania has proved to be especially difficult reading for parishioners of St. Therese’s Church outside Wilkes-Barre. The report dredged up painful memories of broken trust and provoked disgust at church leaders who kept abusive priests on the job. St. Therese’s lost a pastor over sexual misconduct as recently as 2006. Michael Rubinkam AP Photo