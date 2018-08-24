The Latest: Zimbabwe’s election ruling delayed by an hour

Armed Riot police patrol on a street, in Harare, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Zimbabwe’s constitutional court was set to rule Friday afternoon on the main opposition’s challenge to the results of last month’s historic presidential election. Security was tight in the capital, Harare, as the court will determine whether President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s narrow victory is valid. The opposition claims vote-rigging and seeks either a fresh election or a declaration that its candidate, 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa, won. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo