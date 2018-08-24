North Korean defectors sue in Japan, alleging rights abuses

Eiko Kawasaki, a Korean born in Japan, speaks during an interview in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Kawasaki was born in Japan and lived 43 years in North Korea before defecting. She has not seen her children, still in North Korea, for years. Kawasaki and four other defectors filed a lawsuit against North Korea’s government this week in Tokyo District Court, demanding 500 million yen, or about $5 million, in damages for human rights violations. Yuri Kageyama AP Photo