Alabama pastor believes ‘witchcraft’ is endangering Trump’s presidency

Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.
Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.
Juneteenth is celebrated all over the United States every year, but do you know what it is? Do you know why it is significant, currently and historically? Find out more about the holiday, which falls on June 19th, in this video!
The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.
Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company, uses genetic traits from DNA samples to predict the suspect's physical appearance, including ancestry, hair and eye color. The technology could help police solve cold cases.
Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights
The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups on Nov. 18, 2017. They called it part of their #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to a
How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.
President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Car
In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been