Vintage warplane crashes in Minnesota; pilot survives

A vintage military airplane crashed and exploded Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at the Anoka County Airport in Blaine, Minn. Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany told reporters the pilot suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover. He was taken to a hospital. The pilot’s name was not immediately released, but Podany says he’s a 65-year-old from Ham Lake with more than 20 years of experience. Star Tribune via AP David Joles