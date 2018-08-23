Second man convicted in killing of Chicago honor student

Defendant Micheail Ward listens during the trial for the fatal shooting of Hadiya Pendleton at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Prosecutors played a videotape for jurors Tuesday, of an interrogation of a man who ultimately confessed to pulling the trigger in the fatal 2013 shooting of a 15-year-old Chicago honor student Hadiya Pendleton. On the video, Ward can be heard telling police how he fired into a park, aiming for who he believed were rival gang members. Ward is charged with first-degree murder, as is the alleged getaway driver, Kenneth Williams. Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool Jose M. Osorio