Rohingya refugees celebrate holiday amid memories of home

Rohingya refugees perform ablution before offering Eid al Adha prayers at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees in sprawling Bangladeshi camps are celebrating Eid al-Adha Wednesday amid festivity and confusion over whether they would ever be able to go back to Myanmar they fled amid violence and a massive crackdown. Altaf Qadri AP Photo