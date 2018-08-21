Counterprotester with flamethrower at 2017 rally appeals

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, counter demonstrator Corey Long points a lighted aerosol spray towards against a white nationalist demonstrator at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. Long, a counterprotester convicted of using an improvised flamethrower during the white nationalist rally is appealing. The Daily Progress reported Long’s appeal will go to trial Jan. 24. Long was found guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct June 8, and ordered to serve 20 days in jail. Steve Helber, File AP Photo