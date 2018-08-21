The Latest: Germany says more refugees getting jobs

A man stands on the deck of the Italian Coast Guard ship “Diciotti” moored at the Catania harbor Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. The European Union is trying to find countries willing to take 177 people rescued at sea after Italy sought its help to deal with yet another migrant standoff with Malta. The Italian coast guard ship Diciotti that had been sitting off Italy’s Lampedusa island entered Catania’s harbor. Rome asked Malta to take them in but Malta, the EU’s smallest member country _ refused, saying the migrant boat wasn’t in distress and that the migrants declined Maltese assistance, preferring to continue toward Italy. ANSA via AP Orietta Scardino