That scrutinized bit of Meyer’s OSU contract may be new norm

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer stands along the sideline during the first half of the team’s Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Indianapolis. The investigation of how Meyer handled domestic violence accusations against an assistant has drawn attention to his contractual obligation to report violations of Ohio State’s sexual misconduct policy. It’s a type of specificity becoming increasingly common in college athletic contracts, especially for highly paid coaches who are standard-bearers for their universities. Sports law experts say such provisions clarify expectations for those employees and can make it easier for schools to fire them without compensation if they fall short. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo