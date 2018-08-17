IS deadly new front in Pakistan’s decades-old terror war

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2018 file photo, a security official escorts family members of suicide bomber Hafeez Nawaz, with their faces covered for interrogation in Karachi, Pakistan. Nawaz killed149 people and wounding 300 others. At age 20, Hafeez Nawaz left his religious school in Karachi to join the Islamic State group in Afghanistan. Three years later he was back in Pakistan to carry out a deadly mission. Fareed Khan AP Photo